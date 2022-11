Kudos to Lynn Schmidt's column on Friday, "America remains exceptional through good, bad, ugly," about America surviving a rough patch leading up to the midterm elections.

Her point is America survived. I might add we need to better understand one another: liberal vs. conservative, Democrat vs. Republican, and North vs. South.

We need to drop the grudges, especially the Civil War-era North vs. South cultural disagreements. We need each other.

Eugene Johnson, Eagle Harbor, Michigan