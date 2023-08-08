The final conclusion reached in the film “Oppenheimer” is the difficulty in controlling technology once it has been created. The world failed with nuclear weapons. It failed with the internet, social media and more.

Today’s next experiment is artificial intelligence (AI). The United States, a society with a tradition of free thought and funding science, will be where AI innovation takes place. I have no doubt, for all our troubles, that we can beat China on this or any other emerging technology, because freedom leads to progress. My fear rests on a gridlocked Congress, a large far-right movement, and a regulatory system crippled by the need for legislation to precede regulation.

Will we fail again, at the cost of lives and democratic vitality? Will this technology destroy our world in a more comprehensive and silent manner than bombs ever could? I believe in this country’s ability to get “it” right at the end of the day.

More than anything, I believe in the higher ideals that define America. But very few times in our country’s history have we dealt with a problem before it became a crisis. It is the nature of democracy. But still, let us try.

Connor Smith, Madison