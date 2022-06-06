America must act to stop gun deaths -- Marilyn Ross

Our gun violence is out of control. The United States has a major problem involving guns.

We have less than 5% of the world’s population, but we have 46% of the world’s civilian-owned guns. We have one of the world’s highest death rates of homicide by firearms. Mass shootings seem to be happening almost every day.

We need to stop being sorry for the victims’ families and start conversations about gun control. We need to ban AR-15s and all military guns and honor "red flag" laws. We must establish a waiting period before completing a sale, raise the age to 21 for buying any gun and have stiffer background checks.

Watching the suffering of victim’s families is heartbreaking. It's up to us to actively work to stop this violence.

Marilyn Ross, Madison