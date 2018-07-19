This week’s performance in Helsinki by our embarrassing president was disgraceful. It is no longer funny and whenever he takes the stage, I brace for what’s next. His ignorance never fails to surface.
However, what I do wonder about is the amount of hypocrisy we Americans can display, when it comes to political interference with other countries and regimes?
For as long as I can remember, we have stuck our noses into other people’s business. If we were Russians, how far would we trust the CIA? Probably as much as Americans trust the KGB.
I am not advocating for sitting back and letting the Russian government interfere in our elections, but let’s quit pretending we are innocent of similar offenses, including violence, outside our borders.
Bill Fiore, Madison