America may need an obituary soon -- Dennis Carlson
America may need an obituary soon -- Dennis Carlson

The letter to the editor last Saturday "An obituary for the Republican Party" could be expanded to include the entire Washington establishment. President Donald Trump and others have called Washington a swamp. I would call it a sewer -- of corruption. We really do have the best government that money can buy.

Our current group has given us an unsustainable national debt of $27 trillion and climbing. They argue over trivial issues while the Chinese communists quietly assume world leadership.

If the United States is to retain our position of world leadership, I believe it will take an entirely new group of political leaders with a commitment to that end. Who they are and how they will be organized, I have no idea. All I can say to the young people of today is, “Good luck.”

Dennis Carlson, Fitchburg

