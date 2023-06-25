Where do ideas for our legislation originate?

Many groups have grand inclusive "patriotic" names, yet they are very active in promoting only partisan ideas. One in particular consists of big-money businessmen, consultants, lawyers and Republican legislators.

Formed in 1973, the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) is a partisan right-wing bill mill that works across the nation to enact pro-corporate legislation.

Meeting behind closed doors, ALEC coordinates meetings between state legislators and lobbyists to rewrite state laws to advance right-wing policies. Corporate reps sit on ALEC task forces and vote as equals with state lawmakers to approve model bills.

No surprise that many legislatures have passed bills with very similar language on abortion, guns and election suppression tactics. These bills often deprive state and local governments of needed revenue to maintain infrastructure, public education systems, support for elections, enhanced access to polling sites, veterans services, health and social services and even to pay for police and fire personnel.

We need to wake up to these groups claim that to be patriots who love this country yet wave combative flags, flaunt their assault guns and threaten anyone who challenges them -- all in the name of freedom. But for whom?

George Arf, Pleasant Prairie