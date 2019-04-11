President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed, “Our country is full!”
A quick fact check shows the United States ranks 177th out of 233 countries in terms of population density (that is, people per square mile), according to a 2018 UN report. The World Bank in 2017 listed the United States 166th out of 215 countries ranked.
The United States is hardly "full." In fact, roughly two-thirds of the countries in the world have more people than we do in terms of density. If we cut off all immigration, we will deprive the United States of many hardworking, taxpaying, future citizens.
If we cut off all immigration, who is going to staff Mar-a-Lago?
Eric Korbitz, Whitefish Bay