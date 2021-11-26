 Skip to main content

America is tired of vaccine fights -- Adam Dachman
I am a practicing surgeon in rural Wisconsin. After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, here is my view:

Just over 50% of residents are fully vaccinated -- and that number does not include boosters (COVID immunity wanes over time). Those who are vaccinated, as a group, enjoy substantially lower infection rates and rare deaths. We all still hear about folks who are dying from COVID infections -- mostly unvaccinated.

Nowadays, when you hear about someone ailing in the hospital, the first question is usually, "Were they vaccinated?” When the answer is “no,” the vaccinated feel validated. It's a bit of schadenfreude -- pleasure derived from another person's misfortune. I hate to say this so bluntly, but it is true. We can all deny it, but somewhere in your head you feel a sense of "I told you so."

I’m convinced that at this point Americans don’t care. We have become tired of fighting. We have become tired of trying to convince anti-vaxxers they are wrong.

Keep your virus to yourself. Die if you will, don’t say we didn’t tell you so. Americans just don’t care anymore.

Adam Dachman, Deerfield

