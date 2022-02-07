America is tired of Biden's policies -- Mike Badger, Broker

For the first time, America has a $1 trillion trade deficit. In President Joe Biden's first year we have added trillions of dollars of debt. Who will pay for that?

Inflation is out of control. There is sticker shock at the grocery store, at the gas pump and when the gas and electric bill comes. The southern border is wide open as the cartels make money hand over fist on human trafficking and running drugs that kill Wisconsin teenagers.

Our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the presidents of China and Russia, respectively, to threaten Taiwan and Ukraine. North Korea is firing off missiles again. Biden negotiates to give Iran more money to send arms to terrorists around the world. He just got South Korea to pay Iran's United Nation's dues and he wants Iranian oil to flow so gas prices will come down in this country.

Crime is out of control. Our school children are suffering every day. Have we seen enough of President Biden's policy decisions yet? Trump is not on the ballot this year. Let's send a message to the politicians who are destroying our way of life.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb