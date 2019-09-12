The author of the Sept. 5 letter to the editor, "Electoral College plays a vital role," said the Electoral College protects voting rights of the minority. He is right. But it largely inflates those rights at the expense of the voting majority.
In this country, too often, the presidency has not gone to the person who had the most votes. Twice in the last five elections, and fives times in our history, the person with the most votes did not win the White House. This is because of our outdated Electoral College.
This scheme of "fairness" was hammered out in 1788 while drawing up our Constitution to get the slave-holding, less-populated southern states to sign on. This and allowing their slaves to be counted as three fifths of a person for population representation purposes was enough for the southerners to agree to the document. It wasn’t enough that each state, regardless of its population, would have two senators apiece -- the southerners needed more to ward off the "tyranny of the majority."
Instead, unfortunately, what we have in this country, too often, is the tyranny of the minority. No other country works on this basis. The majority rules in other democratic countries. It should here.
Mark Quinn, Madison