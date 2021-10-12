America is offering empty promises -- Susan Kennedy

Having been the oldest of seven children, a mother, grandmother and a nurse, I am a born nurturer. But I admit to feeling conflicted.
A large number of war escapees are reportedly at Fort McCoy in addition to many in other states. We are turning Haitians away from our country as we speak. Almost every American is in the United States because someone in our families was an immigrant. My heart aches for those who can’t escape their abusive countries. We are, after all, the great melting pot.
But then my analytical brain kicks in because, at the very same time, our government is debating whether to shut down or not. We have many homeless people in our country, and we are little prepared to change their course. Since the eviction moratorium ended in August, the number of evictions has increased. Meanwhile, rent in Dane County is going through the proverbial roof. Our food pantries are being taxed with hungry families. Used car prices are off the charts.
Thus, my conflict. My gut tells me inviting people into our country is not a benevolent act. Instead, we are offering empty promises that we cannot keep.
Susan Kennedy, Madison