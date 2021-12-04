America is losing faith in judiciary -- Mark Condon

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley's majority opinion upholding the state's grossly gerrymandered political maps claims the decision safeguards the institutional legitimacy of the court, ensuring the court acts as judges rather than political actors.
Seriously?
We crossed that Rubicon a decade ago. Wealthy conservative organizations have worked diligently to stack the judiciary to support the far right's political agenda, and since 2010 it has widely exceeded expectations.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor posed a concern during recent hearings over the Mississippi abortion law. She asked whether the court will "survive the stench" of being politicized if it overturns Roe v. Wade. The stench is already wafting across the national landscape. Opinion polls reveal that most citizens already have loss confidence in the court.
Republicans bottled up Barack Obama's judiciary appointments for years but opened the floodgates for Donald Trump's appointments. They refused to hold a single hearing for an Obama Supreme Court appointment because it was an election year, but they approved a Trump appointee days before the 2016 presidential election.
The federal Citizens United case in 2009 created a system of dark money electoral corruption that has tainted national and Wisconsin elections, including for our state Supreme Court.