Listening to the radio on a recent morning, I heard an ad for flavored waters: “Available everywhere or just order a bottle for delivery today!”

In the U.S. we have everything we could possibly want at our fingertips. Even unhoused people in the industrialized world can get water at public drinking fountains just about anywhere for free. They can stand on the street corner, begging for food from us who have so much we let veggies die in our fridges without giving it a second thought.

Some wonder why people from impoverished countries are flooding across our borders, risking their lives traversing impossible (ironically undrinkable) waterways for the opportunity, the “luxury” to provide food and water for their families.

In this country we have eating contests. It’s obscene.

Folks out there screaming about “invasions” of “illegal aliens” are blind to what goes on beyond their front doors (hey, look at you, you have a front door).

I apologize if I sound "woke," but I get to wake up from a soft bed every morning and enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee in my very own kitchen.

Yes, I am wide awake.

Laurie Kotlan, Belleville