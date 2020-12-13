America is again embracing nature -- Paul Rux

After Vietnam, the United States embraced business as a way to escape the psychological focus of energy on war and anti-war.
With the end of the Vietnam War, young people could focus their energies on having fun, not protesting or getting ready for combat -- with its wounds and death.
Our focus on Wall Street as a set of values to replace the Vietnam War and anti-war values to heal and repair the war damage is now burning out. What is emerging is the tradition of Walden Pond, of which the Mennonites are part.
It is "back to nature time" and away from the war and money hype that has disconnected current generations from peaceful, fun, loving reality with the support of nature.
This is my perspective of my life's journey through the Vietnam War era and healing Wall Street era. Fakes, phonies and frauds led those eras -- as a result, people more and more will look to peace and quiet in nature.
We are moving toward a way of life touted by Chinese philosopher Lao-Tzu, with which I agree: Go back to old roots (rural and nature) and family traditions.
Paul Rux, Mount Horeb
