I had the privilege attending two classes as a senior auditor at UW-Madison, from which I graduated many years ago. One was African American history, the second American Indian history. Both would probably be considered “woke” -- whatever that means? Certain people would be uncomfortable with the material covered in these courses.

It’s been said that those who refuse to learn from history are bound to repeat it. I for one do not want my children or grandchildren to repeat our recent history. Truth matters, as does its interpretation. A classic movie suggested Americans can’t handle the truth. I couldn’t disagree more. If we are to move forward as a people and as a nation, we must come to terms with the truth.

We have politicians who try to use lies or selective memory to try and divide us. They say there are alternative facts, but there aren’t. Facts are facts. Unlike many of our politicians, I feel we can handle the truth regardless of political repercussions. I agree with statement attributed to Winston Churchill that Americans will ultimately do the right thing -- after exhausting all other possibilities.

My biggest concern is that we might be too late. Living in the past gives us all a diminished future. I prefer being woke than living life asleep.

Dave Topp, Madison