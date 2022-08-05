 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

America has three political parties -- Andrew Krikelas

It’s time to recognize the three political parties in America today: Democrats, Republicans and Banana Republicans.

Democrats believe in representative democracy. They support the right of all eligible Americans to vote in free and fair elections, and they believe in making it easy for them to do so. Finally, they believe that once all votes have been counted and certified, the winner is the legitimately elected representative of their constituents.

Republicans also believe in the representative form of democracy enshrined in the Constitution. But the number of Republicans in office today who truly adhere to the ideals of the party of Abraham Lincoln is small.

Instead, the party formerly known as Republican Party has morphed into the Banana Republican party of Donald Trump. Banana Republicans don’t believe free and fair elections are possible. They don’t want to make it easy for eligible voters to participate in purportedly rigged elections. Finally, they don’t believe the results of elections are valid unless Banana Republicans are elected.

So in the upcoming elections this fall, voters likely will have to make a choice between a Democrat (D), a Republican (R) or a Banana Republican (BR).

Andrew Krikelas, Madison

