A recent letter to the editor stated that President Trump is "a vile presence among us" who will "fundamentally change what America is.” The writer yearns for the “real America" we had for the 240 years prior to Nov. 8, 2016.
Here’s a list of just some of the events that fundamentally changed our country’s history during the 99% of the time Trump wasn't in charge:
- The War of 1812.
- The Trail of Tears.
- The Civil War.
- The stock market crash.
- Japanese-American internment camps.
- Segregation.
- The Vietnam War.
- Watergate.
Suffice to say the great experiment of faith and freedom that is America has experienced its share of growing pains. It has also enjoyed many proud moments, too numerous to even briefly highlight here. Democracy is the worst form of government -- except for all the others.
Every administration from Washington to Obama had its share of controversy and conflict, but democracy persevered. This administration is no different.
But I'll allow the current Oval Office occupant is more pugnacious than most. My advice to anyone trying to define America is to open up a history book and look beyond the pretentious end of their own nose.
David J Rizzo, Fitchburg