America has duty to welcome immigrants -- Doug Zwank

I am 74 years old, and my ancestors emigrated from all parts of Europe in the 1800s. I believe they were welcomed with open arms and given a chance for a better life, of which I am the beneficiary.

It is hard for me to understand or accept the barriers that America has now established toward those people trying to bring their families here for a chance to escape war, poverty and persecution. This is especially true when there is such a need for workers.

With the exception of Native Americans, what gives us Americans the right or privilege to deny the orderly process of immigration? What gives us the right to hold tens of thousands of poor families living in desperate conditions at our southern border, to separate children from their parents at the border or to designate countries whose people are not welcome?

For a country claiming to be a God-fearing people, this is unconscionable.

Doug Zwank, former mayor of Middleton, Vietnam War veteran