The July 3 column by Gillian Richards, "Decline in religion hurts self-government," contends if we all simply turn back to God, everything will be better.
More Americans over the last several decades have abandoned their faith — usually Christiani…
While I have a host of issues with that contention, I find it especially ironic that so many Republicans (who, at least theoretically, are religious and Christian) support a candidate in Donald Trump who is the most morally bankrupt president in U.S. history. The man is a serial adulterer and pathological liar (not to mention a man many in his own administration described as having a temperament that made him "unfit to lead").
So I need a better explanation as to how all of us turning back to a magic man in the sky is going to help us be "more moral" and "better at self-governing."
People are also reading…
Robert Barger, Columbus