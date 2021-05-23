Amendments were bargaining chips -- Robert Wilson

The letter to the editor " Founders favored right to bear arms " in last Tuesday's newspaper claimed the U.S. Constitution protects the right to bear arms, but not to vote.

The original Constitution never mentions a right to bear arms. That was added with the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights. James Madison was trying to get states to vote in favor of the Constitution (remember, that was not our original form of government) and wanted to convince states such as Virginia to support the document. Many states had formed militias (some intended to prevent slave rebellions), and added the Second Amendment to convince them that the new Constitution would not take away their militia.