Amazon union bid wasn't a failure -- Mark Koerner

The recent defeat of the union organizing drive at the Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, gives pundits everywhere yet another chance to say that unions are about to go the way of the passenger pigeon and the Anti-Saloon League.
The truth is that from the union perspective, even a failed organizing campaign does some good. Companies often raise wages and improve their working conditions in response to union organizing drives, even if they like to say that “the union had nothing to do with it.” Workers who didn’t know they have the right to organize learn that they do have that right, which they may choose to exercise at some later point in their careers, perhaps at Amazon, perhaps at a different company. Other workers who didn’t know what a union is generally end up getting a pretty good idea.
As for the future, the fact that the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union failed to organize a particular warehouse on its first try means very little. It can always try again next year. This union was around long before Amazon, and presumably it will be around long after Amazon becomes something only economic historians know anything about.
Mark Koerner, Madison