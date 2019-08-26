As the massive fires in the Amazon rage unabated, I am reminded of the summer of 1988 when NASA released satellite images showing 8,000 fires ravaging the forests of Brazil.
In those days, unless you were a scientist, you didn’t give much thought to tropical rainforests or to global warming. But the sight of the Amazon rainforest going up in smoke helped to change all that, and it wasn’t long until a movement began to save the rainforest.
I was a small part of that movement, starting a teacher-student organization that raised money to create private reserves and protested World Bank loans that subsidized unsustainable cattle ranching and farming in the tropics. The private reserves have thrived, and the World Bank now incentivizes carbon sequestration instead of deforestation.
But as the fires in the Amazon prove, our species is still failing in its stewardship of our planet. Unless we mend our ways, will will lose the rainforests, coral reefs, polar ice cap and waving fields of grain in our future.
For those of you who think such a future is unacceptable, I recommend joining an environmental organization and becoming politically active.
Bruce Calhoun, Dodgeville, president of Save the Rainforest