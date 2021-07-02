Alvarez's kindness won't be forgotten -- Gail F. Bailey

When our youngest son passed away from meningitis while attending UW-Madison on a full-ride scholarship in 2002, Barry Alvarez sent a condolence letter and signed football to us. That act of kindness will never be forgotten. We were so shattered, and that kindness and caring meant so much during our grief.
Thank you to Alvarez for being just a decent and caring person. My husband and I are graduates of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln so we are hardcore Cornhuskers, but our sons are diehard Badgers!
Have a wonderful retirement, and thank you for remembering our son, Edward Joseph Bailey. He loved attending all the football games while a student at UW-Madison.
Gail F. Bailey, Jefferson