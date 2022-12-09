Allowing honors is a no-brainer -- Diana Klang

Any student with the capability should be delighted to have more challenging work while accumulating credits for high school graduation as well as college credit.

We certainly weren't rich when our kids were in high school. Both benefited by those classes, and one teacher even recommended my son major in chemistry at UW. He graduated with honors and high honors from Madison East High School as well as the University of Wisconsin. I can't imagine how either of our kids would have turned out had they not been challenged in high school.