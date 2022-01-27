Allow walk-ins to donate blood -- Bruce Longfield

I had heard on the news of a severe blood shortage made even worse by the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
I was out to pick up some food recently. As I was driving, I passed by the American Red Cross building. On an impulse, I decided to donate. Because my blood type is relatively rare and I had some time, I turned into the parking lot and decided to donate some blood. I walked in the door and offered a donation.
I was politely asked if I had an appointment. I said I was just passing by and decided to stop. I was told that I needed to make an online appointment. I smiled and left.
I have donated blood many times as a walk-in. I completely understand the need for an efficient scheduling process. But given the Red Cross announcements proclaiming a severe need for blood, and given the past history of the Red Cross taking walk-in donors, I wonder if on a temporary basis that option would be something to reconsider at this time of great need.
Please donate blood. Thanks.
Bruce Longfield, Middleton