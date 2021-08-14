 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allow campuses to keep kids safe -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt
0 comments

Allow campuses to keep kids safe -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

  • 0

So Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, thinks he knows more than both interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson (a very well-respected former Republican governor) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to keeping our college students safe during this uptick of the pandemic.

Nass' idea of making all the colleges get his committee's approval before enacting any of the virus-related requirements is an extreme example of hubris -- he thinks knows better than anyone else what to do during this resurgence of the virus.

I don't think it's reasonable to expect college students to police themselves as far as social distancing and masks, without some kind of leadership from the university's leaders. Nass needs to let Thompson make the decisions that will keep the students and faculty safe.

Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics