Allow campuses to keep kids safe -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

So Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, thinks he knows more than both interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson (a very well-respected former Republican governor) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to keeping our college students safe during this uptick of the pandemic.

Steve Nass and Co. make it harder to fight COVID STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Senators should give it a rest so highly contagious variant doesn't accelerate

Nass' idea of making all the colleges get his committee's approval before enacting any of the virus-related requirements is an extreme example of hubris -- he thinks knows better than anyone else what to do during this resurgence of the virus.

I don't think it's reasonable to expect college students to police themselves as far as social distancing and masks, without some kind of leadership from the university's leaders. Nass needs to let Thompson make the decisions that will keep the students and faculty safe.

Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove