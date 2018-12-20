We should always be encouraging anyone who shows an interest in the military to join. For the last decade or so, signing on for active duty has meant new recruits know they could be called to put their lives on the line, either in the United States or other countries.
They are willing to die protecting the unprotected. If you were in danger, would you accept the help only if your protector were straight, white and male? Are you going to refuse help from a soldier who may be black, Mexican, Italian, female, bisexual, transgender or gay?
Wake up. The only one in this situation having the choice is the soldier. You better hope he or she will not place judgment on you or your assumed character. Anyone willing to put his or her life on the line to support the United States should be treated like a hero without exception.
Kathleen Hayes, Janesville