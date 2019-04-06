The Madison School Board is now being celebrated as being all female, thus identity politics wins again.
Just as liberals call out all-male leadership and other nonsense, will they call out all-female leadership? What will happen with the protection of minorities -- in this case men and boys? How can we be sure they will protect boys in schools? If liberals believe in diversity, why are no males on the School Board?
Once again, the liberal logic is flawed and rather hypocritical. They only want identity politics to rule -- women, members of the LGBT community and anyone with skin color other than white. Once those identities get the majority or a monopoly, they will claim victory. In reality the interests of men and boys will be ignored for more feminist ideals.
I'm glad I do not have any boys enrolled in their school district. I feel sorry for boys who will be feminized under their leftist leadership. Celebrate all you want, media, this is not how you improve education by focusing on identity and the sex of the individuals. Diversity does not exist in Madison.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh