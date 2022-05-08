Alito's ruling may harm other rights -- Jonathan Biatch

Regarding the leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court decision about Mississippi’s abortion legislation: If this decision is realized, there are many casualties.

Those who rightly wish to control their own reproductive freedom will lose the most. Wisconsin’s 1849 anti-choice law could take effect immediately, and Wisconsinites would be unable to enjoy the reproductive freedom to which it is entitled.

The other casualty is our constitutional process. In the draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito writes, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” His refutation of a constitutional norm, as well as obvious support for only originalism in judgments, could mightily hinder judgments on any contemporary or future development in law or industry.

One of the responsibilities of a jurist is to interpret the law considering advances of technology and philosophy. Alito’s position, if held by other justices, dooms our future society and its progress. It will be a very sad day if this happens.

Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Madison