Ali Muldrow is running for the Madison School Board to challenge a tradition that uplifts some people into spaces of opportunity and defines other people by their mistakes.
Muldrow grew up and attended school in this town. She experienced teachers who were racist and other teachers who pushed her intellectually, inspiring her to be an educator. She is clear about both of these realities -- a critical perspective to bring to the School Board.
Muldrow and I taught storytelling workshops at Operation Fresh Start, and I saw firsthand that she is an exceptional educator. Anyone who teaches, attends school or has kids in the Madison School District knows about the significant racial and economic disparities between which students are academically successful and which aren’t.
Over the past decade many people have put time, energy and resources into solving this problem -- but the problem still exists. Why wouldn’t we want a School board member who has the life experience, expertise and passion to address this problem.
I support Muldrow for Seat 4. It’s time.
Jen Rubin, Madison