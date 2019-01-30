Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS COLD PERSISTS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... TEMPERATURES WILL AGAIN FALL TO 25 BELOW TO 35 BELOW ZERO ACROSS MOST OF THE AREA TONIGHT, WITH WIND CHILLS OF 35 BELOW TO 45 BELOW ZERO. TAKE THE COLD SERIOUSLY. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. AVOID GOING OUTSIDE FOR ANY LENGTH OF TIME. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, BE AWARE THAT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW HAS CAUSED SNOW COVERED OR ICY ROADWAYS IN MANY LOCATIONS. STAY SAFE, STAY INDOORS. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS OF 35 BELOW TO 45 BELOW ZERO WITH COLDEST TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS AROUND SUNRISE THURSDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. &&