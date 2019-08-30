Thank you for the information on cyanobacteria and toxic blooms in the Aug. 27 State Journal.
The deaths of those dogs within hours of swimming in a cyanobacteria-infested North Carolina pond attracted national attention, prompting warnings from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and veterinarians. Be vigilant with your pets -- a quick dip or drink can kill. And take precautions for yourselves.
Though toxic blooms are not new to Wisconsin's lakes, they are becoming more frequent. In the 1950s, UW-Madison's algae lab was testing various forms of copper to determine which could best kill blue green algae without harming fish, but the situation wasn't urgent then.
The Great Lakes are also affected, Erie being most seriously impacted by agricultural runoff and climate change. A few years ago high levels of toxins in drinking water shut down the water supply to nearly half a million Ohioans.
On the bright side, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Gov. Tony Evers are serious about climate action, media coverage is improving, Democratic presidential candidates are talking climate, and a bipartisan movement is afoot in Congress.
Let's thank and support those who are “doing something” and warn the rest to shape up if they hope for our votes next year.
Carol Steinhart, Madison