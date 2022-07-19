Alex Lasry has chance to defeat Ron Johnson -- Mary Johnson

The Wisconsin primary among Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate will take place on Aug. 9. The top two Democratic candidates to oppose U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, have different backgrounds.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was raised by two hardworking parents. He was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2013 and became lieutenant governor in 2019. No further background was provided by his Facebook page.

Alex Lasry has a business degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from NYU. He previously worked in the Obama White House and at Goldman Sachs. He now works for the Milwaukee Bucks, which is co-owned by his father.

Both of these men might be honest and hardworking with similar positions on major issues. But we must remember that the top vote-getter in this primary will face Sen. Johnson, a former businessman.

I believe the only possible candidate to beat Johnson after his 12 years in the Senate is Lasry. Otherwise, Trump's favorite son will use his position to downgrade our democracy.

Mary Johnson, Middleton