Ald. Gary Halverson's link to Oath Keepers is dubious -- Chuck Litweiler

I don't think it is very useful for the leaders of the Madison City Council to spend their time plumbing whether there is any relationship between Ald. Gary Halverson's votes and the beliefs of the Oath Keepers.

City council president 'disgusted' by council member's Oath Keepers membership Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie said they were “disgusted” to learn that Adler Gary Halverson had belonged to the antigovernment group in 2020.

If they have proof that he is lying about when he quit, then that might be another matter. If they have any doubts about his motivation, they should simply vote against him. When a roll call vote is called, wait to have your vote counted until after he has voted and just vote against him.

I don't know what sort of Oath Keepers literature he read. If Oath Keepers had any smarts and needed membership money, I'm sure they could appeal to the patriotism of some veterans. Like many other people, Halverson could have been emotionally moved and not even thought about checking out the organization he was joining.

In a similar vein, I am sure that many of us have donated money to organizations that, in retrospect, we wish we had not given to.

Chuck Litweiler, Madison