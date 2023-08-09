I appreciate the stories in Monday’s paper about alcohol and related issues.

Those who want to quit drinking but cannot afford professional treatment should consider Alcoholics Anonymous. It is a fellowship of people who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism.

The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking. AA membership does not require dues or fees. We are self-supporting through our own contributions.

AA is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organization or institution. It does not wish to engage in any controversy. It neither endorses nor opposes any causes. Our primary purpose is to stay sober and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.

For more information on AA, contact The Madison Area Intergroup Central Office at 608-222-8989.

Ed Huck, Oregon