It has been a tough year for those wanting to improve the health and well-being of Madison residents.

The first accident-prone F-35 fighter jets arrived at Truax Field. Not surprisingly, the noise is louder than ever. Apparently, the Air National Guard has a new mission: terrorizing our children.

Rather than reduce the number of impacted residents, the city has been welcoming new apartment complexes on the airport flight paths and within the area considered “incompatible for residential use,” thus expanding our airport ghetto. This includes the Bimbo Bakery and Oscar Mayer sites, and most recently, a proposal for a 192-apartment building on East Washington Avenue and Highway 30.

County Executive Joe Parisi and the airport director Kim Jones are not helping. In their current update of airport’s noise abatement plan, they rejected calls from the Madison Teachers Union and area neighborhood associations to consider the peak noise levels we actually hear, rather the 50-year-old Federal Aviation Administration noise standard which relies on a daily average. Then doubling down on airport impacts, Parisi and Jones recently opened a new $85 million terminal to allow for larger planes, more flights and more passengers. So much for health and well-being.

Steven Klafka, Madison