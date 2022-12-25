Airport can help run train station -- Bruce McClellin

Once again state GOP lawmakers are organizing to block Amtrak train service on a route from Chicago to Madison and eventually onward to the Twin Cities.

They implicitly acknowledge that available federal infrastructure development funds might pay for the construction of the Madison Amtrak station. However, they also seem to believe that the state government would be obligated to pay for the station's ongoing maintenance expenses and they want to block this support to discourage construction. This analysis and its conclusion may sound logical, considering that part of the route is on state-owned railroad tracks, but it might not be true.

One of the proposed sites for the Amtrak station is the Dane County Regional Airport. That site would enable an increase of business at the airport by serving as a transfer point between trains and planes. That means airport operations could help maintain the Amtrak station.

As a bonus, the privately operated buses that often transport Amtrak-bound passengers from the countryside and beyond could also bring other passengers to the airport terminals.

Bruce McClellin, Madison

