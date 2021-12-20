Airport book has lessons for today -- Diana Klang

A developer has revived rejected plans after City Council work group said it won't pursue a ban on future housing in an area that could be affected by noise from the jets.

It's "a product of its times" but part is relevant to this day -- about how airports need to change as aircrafts change. The storyline, as described by the airport manager, suggests that manufacturing would be much better near airports than housing developments. As aircrafts themselves change and get bigger, runways need to be built sturdier and longer. Terminals need to be bigger as well to accommodate more travelers and gates for individual aircraft companies.