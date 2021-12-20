 Skip to main content

Airport book has lessons for today -- Diana Klang
Airport book has lessons for today -- Diana Klang

Friday's State Journal story "Noise unlikely to inhibit housing," about the F-35 fighter jets coming in 2023, reminded me of an old book I recently found and reread called "Airport," copyrighted in 1968 by Arthur Hailey.

A movie was made from it, too, starring Dean Martin as a pilot, Burt Lancaster as the airport manager and George Kennedy as an aircraft mechanic.

It's "a product of its times" but part is relevant to this day -- about how airports need to change as aircrafts change. The storyline, as described by the airport manager, suggests that manufacturing would be much better near airports than housing developments. As aircrafts themselves change and get bigger, runways need to be built sturdier and longer. Terminals need to be bigger as well to accommodate more travelers and gates for individual aircraft companies.

Unfortunately, there's very little manufacturing in America these days.

Diana Klang, Madison

