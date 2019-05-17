The letter to the editor "Ideas could improve area bus service" on Monday suggested Downtown Madison would be a great location for a city bus depot.
Wrong.
The best place for a city bus depot -- by far -- is the Dane County Regional Airport. That's also where we should have stops for intercity passenger rail, municipal light rail, taxis and private cars. And, of course, airplanes.
Multimodal transportation is the future. Arrive by one mode and be on your way using a different mode in a few minutes, quickly and conveniently. If you want to see how well it works, visit any large city in Europe.
Richard S. Russell, Madison