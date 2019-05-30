A recent editorial from the Wall Street Journal, "Making room for Airbnb is best approach," published in the May 23 State Journal, contends that regulations stifle consumer benefits without considering neighborhood impact. Our quiet Hill Farms neighborhood in Madison is a perfect example.
Neighborhood covenants state that all lots shall only be used for single-family residential purposes. But the city allowed a tourist room house to be licensed and operated as a commercial business in the neighborhood. A single residence with four separate Airbnb listings has been rented out for much of the last three months. Constant turnover has created a transient atmosphere on our street, often associated with low-budget hotels.
Until recently, city officials were not taking steps to enforce multiple tourist room house ordinance violations. Six months later they are taking neighborhood concerns about ordinance violations, safety, parking and increased police activity seriously. While these efforts are welcome, the operation and transient nature of just one tourist room house has significantly impacted the health, safety, quality of life and potential resale value in our neighborhood.
Existing tourist room house ordinances are outdated and not routinely enforced. Ordinance updates and stricter enforcement is needed to prevent mini-hotels operating in quiet residential neighborhoods. It's time for action from Madison Mayor Satya Conway-Rhodes and City Council members.
Jay Ford, Madison