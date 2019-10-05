The U.S. Air Force has turned down a request from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, for a demonstration of the F-35 jets slated for Truax Field here in Madison.
Despite the government’s flimsy rationales, it has no valid reason for nixing an actual test flight so that the sound impact of the new jets can be realistically experienced and evaluated.
Asking Madison to accept the jets without allowing an honest, firsthand assessment by the people who will be most affected by any noise issues is like asking a customer to buy a car without allowing the customer to take a test drive. No one in the Air Force would ever buy a vehicle under those circumstances, so why would they expect us to?
The Air Force has turned a deaf ear to a completely logical and reasonable request. Let us hope that is not a harbinger of things to come for many Madison residents if this highly questionable deal goes through.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison