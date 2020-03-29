Air base has been noisy for decades -- Thomas Gundlach

I am writing in support of the basing of F-35 fighter planes at Truax Field in Madison. I have lived in the Truax flight path for my whole life, first on the Isthmus, and later in Monona.

I hear much about "disproportionate impact" on people living near Truax. That is not due to the airbase being there. It is due to the inaction of politicians and the greed of developers. Noise has been around the airport ever since it was created. When it was an active Air Force base, it was home to F-102 and F-104 delta wing fighters. Those aircraft were incredibly loud, probably louder than almost anything flying today, yet we survived them. No one cried “ban the planes” because of that noise.

People have made a choice to live near an airport and a military base. They knew about the noise issue. Now they want to dictate the operations of a facility that was there before they were. It is the same as people who move to the rural areas and then complain about the odors from the farm next door.

I remain fully in favor of receiving this new aircraft, and of keeping the 115th Fighter Wing here.

Thomas Gundlach, Monona

