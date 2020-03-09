Air ambulances key to health care -- Rohn Bishop

Health care access and costs continue to be top of mind for not only lawmakers, but for Wisconsin residents as well. As someone who works in a family business and lives in a small city in rural Wisconsin, I can attest to this concern.
Hospitals across the country are closing at an alarming rate. And while few hospitals have closed in our state, it continues to be a major threat -- especially in rural areas. A number of our state’s rural hospitals are struggling to keep up with their finances. I fear that this could eventually lead to many patients, including my family, losing access to these critical facilities.
As hospitals continue to struggle, I ask U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to be a leader by protecting a lifeline to the state’s major hospital systems -- air ambulances. These medical air services are used in emergency situations when distance makes it impossible for ground transportation. And with the looming threat of a rural health crisis, we need them more than ever.
Please keep your rural constituents in mind this session as you debate critical health care legislation and the fate of our state’s air ambulance services.
Rohn Bishop, Waupun