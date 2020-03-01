Aides need more training not less -- Kristi Leathers

As a certified nursing assistant, I'm concerned about cutting training of caregivers from 120 hours to 75 hours. Not enough training occurs now, both in the classroom and on the floor.
We deal with a multitude of issues firsthand, before a registered nurse or other supervisor will or can intervene. We see multiple types of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. We have to be able to work with post-traumatic stress disorder and serious mental illnesses, as well as alcohol and drug abuse. We are the ones who are intervening in conflicts, both verbal and physical, before help can arrive.
Pay and benefits do not match the requirements. Many patients and residents see us as their family -- and, for some, we are the only friend or sounding board.
Younger people today want and expect "positions." I have worked with some who ignore call lights in favor of their cellphones and social media. Cutbacks in necessities for residents are ongoing. A book could be written on lack of comprehension by state government as well as federal officials.
These are just a handful of observations and thoughts by one aide who has worked in health care for over 30 years.
Kristi Leathers, Weyauwega