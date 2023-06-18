The first artificial intelligence church service covered in Thursday's State Journal article "Hundreds attend AI church service" seems eerily symbolic -- a looming watershed moment in our embryonic human/AI relationship.

My first response to having an AI minister was cynical: “At least AIs,” I quipped, “will be less avaricious than many ministers.” Then I caught the naiveté of my first response: AI, at its root, is motivated by greed -- those cute avatars are just window dressing.

More fundamentally I felt revulsion for our human capacity to allow AI to colonize our institutions and our minds without even a whiff of protest. The human initiator of the AI church service, Jonas Simmerlein, gives a common, default position when he says AI “will increasingly take over our lives … and that’s why it’s useful to learn how to deal with it.” Meanwhile, tech leaders such as Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and Andrew Yang are publicly warning about AI armageddon.

Though I have almost no trust in tech leaders (I think they are apologists for the systems they decry), they are at least on the right track. As for Simmerlein and his advice to adapt, I am sympathetic to Nancy Reagan’s famous words, “Just say no.”

Donna Silver, Madison