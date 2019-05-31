I wholeheartedly support David Ahrens for the Dane County Board in District 17. He served the city of Madison in a principled and true manner during his six years on the City Council. He fought against misguided efforts by city leaders to pour tens of millions of taxpayer dollars into subsidizing Downtown hotels.
Ahrens was instrumental in securing a new Pinney Library for our community. He publicized the $6 million deficit racked up by the Madison Water Utility and the problem of PFAS contamination of our water.
Ahrens has his constituents' best interests in mind when he speaks truth to power. He questions “the experts,” does his homework and comes prepared to meetings. With a new jail potentially costing $160 million, proposals for redeveloping the Alliant Energy Center, a restructuring of the zoo and a $10 million purchase of parkland in Middleton, we need someone to ask some tough questions. And that’s Ahrens.
Ahrens has a proven track record that I am willing to endorse. He will not cast his vote as he is told. He will cast an informed vote at every juncture. And that is why he has earned my vote.
Fred Svensson, Madison