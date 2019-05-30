David Ahrens has the experience, independence and community connection to best serve the residents of District 17 on the Dane County Board on Madison's East Side. We vote in a special election on Tuesday.
As a former Dane County supervisor and Madison City Council member, I know David Ahrens has what it takes to be a good supervisor.
As a council member, Ald. Ahrens proved himself to be an independent voice for the East Side. Ahrens provided well-researched and needed skepticism for speculative projects, such as Judge Doyle Square. We need a county supervisor unafraid to speak up for our district.
Ahrens also has a track record of collaboration, such as his successful years-long effort to build a new and better Pinney Library, now under construction. He led on the City Council for clean energy and to oppose Madison Gas and Electric Co.'s 2014 billing scheme. Ahrens seeks views from citizens and experts alike.
Ahrens knows lake issues in depth and is already at work on drinking water protection. Before retirement, Ahrens worked on successful public health campaigns to protect the public from smoking risks.
For East Siders in District 17, don't forget to vote next Tuesday for Ahrens for county supervisor.
Andy Olsen, Madison