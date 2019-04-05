Volunteers are the very heart of what we do at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. From our humble roots as a volunteer organization run out of a church basement to more than 900 volunteers producing nearly 83,000 hours of service annually, we would not be what we are without our unpaid staff.
Volunteers donate their talents to support the seriously ill in so many ways -- playing music, bringing by a therapy dog or just providing that caring presence that we all need. They help prepare meals and keep our gardens green. They support our mission at our thrift stores and our café. No matter how these amazing individuals choose to serve, they make a huge difference for our patients, families and the communities that we live in.
April 7-13 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week. As we take this special week to honor volunteers, all of us here at Agrace are filled with a sense of immense gratitude for all that our volunteers do every day. We simply could not do what we do without them.
Andy Boryczka, Madison, director of employee and volunteer engagement