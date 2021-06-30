Agency was key to pandemic response -- Melissa Ratcliff

The immediate difficulties and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our older adults resulted in an incredible response by the Dane County Aging Network and the Area Agency on Aging of Dane County.
Our aging population was the most impacted by COVID-19 because they were the ones who were disproportionately affected by the easily transmissible disease. Instead of focusing programs on bringing older adults together, immediate efforts were taken to help them stay safe sheltering at home.
Area Agency on Aging staff emailed daily status reports highlighting constant changes in agency networks’ operations. Staff emailed updates on the virus and new resources available to ensure the aging network had current information to safely serve our older adults.
Meals for older adults that were previously provided at local restaurants or dining sites were switched overnight to home-delivered meals or curbside deliveries.
Vital programs never stopped. Caregiver grants were awarded. Elder benefit specialists worked diligently to ensure older adults accessed public benefits and legal rights. Case mangers checked on vulnerable clients and supported them living independently in their homes.
Thank you to our aging program professionals and volunteers in supporting our aging population who are resilient and a valuable asset to our county.