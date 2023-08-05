State Attorney General Josh Kaul recently called the latest federal indictment of former President Donald Trump "an enormously important event, not only in our criminal justice system, but in American history." Now it's time for Kaul to do his part by initiating criminal proceedings against the Wisconsin portion of Trump's conspiracy to overthrow our government.

The Michigan attorney general has already done so by indicting its 12 fake electors. It's more important to do so in Wisconsin where our Elections Commission, led in part by Robert Spindell, himself a fake elector, gave Wisconsin's fake electors a pass. The commission said it was a legitimate attempt to preserve the president's legal standing, ignoring that the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's 10 fake presidential electors met in secret, under armed guard in the state Capitol to sign official looking paperwork listing themselves as the state's true presidential electors. Wisconsin's fake presidential electors are guilty of conspiring to defraud Wisconsin's voters of their presidential choice and must be held accountable.

That's your job, Mr. Kaul

Mick Maier, Port Washington