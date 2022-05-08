After Roe, women still have a choice -- Joyce Hasselman Waldorf

It appears, because of the leaked Roe v. Wade draft Supreme Court opinion, that this law will be overturned.

But I do not believe we should despair over this decision. Yes, we women have enjoyed the unprecedented opportunity for almost 50 years to get an abortion when we thought it was needed, but all is not lost.

We have not lost total control over our decisions or our bodies. We still have choices. These may be "old fashioned" ideas, but women can still say "no" to sex. They can insist on birth control being used during sex. They can enlist the cooperation of their partner when having sex.

They can seek exceptions for rape or incest. My great-grandmother indoctrinated my mother with this saying, "You can protect anything you can put your hand over."

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, perhaps we will have to go back to some of the "old fashioned" values.

Joyce Hasselman Waldorf, Madison